Established in 1994, Houston Surplus Lines is an excess and surplus lines general agency

Houston Surplus Lines acquired by Western Security Surplus. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Western Security Surplus (WSS), a part of specialty insurance distribution company XPT Group, has acquired Houston Surplus Lines (HSL), for an undisclosed price.

Founded in 1994, Houston Surplus Lines is an excess and surplus lines general agency, which is managed currently by Barbara Partlow and Carol Gardner. The insurance agency is said to have long-standing binding authority contracts with certain A-rated surplus lines carriers.

Houston Surplus Lines also claims to have multiple brokerage markets for harder to place risks.

The excess and surplus lines general agency marks the second acquisition for Western Security Surplus. The transaction is said to demonstrate Western Security Surplus’ commitment towards the strategic growth of its specialty insurance distribution business, and the geographic growth of its ability to offer the best possible products and services.

Houston Surplus Lines president Barbara Partlow said: “The opportunity to team with WSS and its operations in Plano, TX and California is something we’re thrilled to share with our customers and carriers. Our inhouse underwriting experts will now be able to offer more resources including markets and products, giving our customers more solutions for their hard to place risks.”

Western Security Surplus has been catering to retail brokers with a range of commercial and personal lines products since 1981. In November 2017, the wholesale broker and managing general agent (MGA) was acquired by XPT Group.

The first acquisition of Western Security Surplus came in September 2019 with Klein & Costa Insurance Services, which mainly focuses on small to medium specialty property and casualty risks within Southern California.

Western Security Surplus CEO comments on Houston Surplus Lines acquisition

Western Security Surplus president and CEO Kyle Stevens said: “Adding a valuable partner like HSL demonstrates our commitment to expanding throughout Texas as well.

“The knowledge and responsiveness of Barbara’s team make them a perfect complement to WSS while we mutually maintain our high level of service. This is another step in strengthening our position in one of the largest E&S marketplaces in the country.”