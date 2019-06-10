Western Financial Group is ecstatic to open the doors to our new West Lethbridge full-service insurance brokerage, in Alberta, Canada.

Image: Officials of Western Financial Group with Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman open the West Lethbridge brokerage. Photo: Courtesy of Western Financial Group.

We now have two locations in the city to connect with customers and provide valuable insurance solutions.

“We are very excited to open this new location and our friendly brokers are committed to delivering an excellent customer experience,” Jeff Zanolli, Western’s Regional Director for Central Alberta, said.

Our decision to launch another brokerage in Lethbridge is supported by the expansion in business, residential properties and population growth witnessed in the city.

“Businesses are coming; there’s growth all around us,” Zanolli said. “Being here and being part of the growth is terrific. Our investment in the Lethbridge community is what drives us.”

Join us in celebrating as we welcome our West Lethbridge team into Western’s brokerage network. We’ve provided diversified insurance services to more than one million Canadians for over 100 years.

Source: Company Press Release