Western Financial Group chooses Sapiens' policy solution to streamline its quote to issuance process. (Credit: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay)

Sapiens Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) and (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that Western Financial Group (“Western”) has selected Sapiens PolicyPro for Property & Casualty.

The Canadian insurance services provider sought a modern solution that could solve challenges in their quote to issuance process and allow delivery of their white-labeled products enterprise-wide. Western also sought direct integration to their broker management system so that their underwriters could continue to use that system in a productive and streamlined manner.

Sapiens PolicyPro for Property & Casualty is a modular, scalable and configurable quote, submission and policy management system. PolicyPro is used by agents, underwriters and customers to quote, issue, and administer policies, including integration with third-party systems.

The speed to market, flexibility and adaptability generated by PolicyPro are expected to empower Western to implement underwriting strategies quickly and more effectively. The solution will also generate more meaningful data to help guide business decisions.

“Sapiens PolicyPro for Property & Casualty will help us improve our customer experience by streamlining and enhancing the underwriting process, making it easier for our staff to build underwritten products,” said Mark Dutton, senior regional vice president of National Insurance Operations, Western Financial Group. “By obtaining the ability to offer white label products and enhance our business model, Western plans to continue on our path of growth and differentiate ourselves in the marketplace.”

“The power of PolicyPro will allow us to have all of our sales operations running on a single platform, with all of our broker system data, as well as broker system and carrier operations, in PolicyPro,” said Shawna Fancy, Director of underwriting, National Insurance Operations, Western Financial Group. “Sapiens’ proven history of timely delivery was an important factor in our selection and we look forward to embarking on the first phase, which will involve implementing personal habitational line products.”

“We are excited to partner with Western in the strategic North American market,” said Roni Al-Dor, president & CEO, Sapiens. “Sapiens PolicyPro’s modularity and ability to integrate with external systems has played a large role in its attractiveness to insurance carriers pursuing a best of breed strategy.”

In the future, Western plans to leverage Sapiens PolicyPro to expand further with commercial and other specialty products.

Source: Company Press Release