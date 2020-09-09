To be headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Wesley Mutual will first focus on its local market before expanding across the US

Wesley Financial launches new insurance firm. (Credit: Pixabay/carolynabooth)

Wesley Financial Group (WFG), a timeshare cancellations firm, has launched a new insurance firm, Wesley Mutual, focused on offering final expense and life insurance products.

Wesley Mutual will offer final expense insurance that covers not only the cost associated with a funeral but also a range of other expenses that range from unpaid debt and medical bills to probate fees.

Other expenses covered include those that the family may want to apply the tax-free funds to. Wesley Mutual will also offer a range of life insurance plans and programmes.

The new company will be headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee and will initially focus on the Tennessee market and plans to expand across the US in the near future.

WFG founder and CEO Chuck McDowell said: “Over the past decade, we’ve built a brand that stands for quality and trust as we’ve assisted more than 15,000 consumers in escaping from crippling timeshare agreements.

“Helping others is at the core of what we do. As with timeshares, the expenses related to the death of a loved one can have devastating financial consequences for those left behind. By providing final expense insurance, we can provide peace-of-mind for families so they can focus on grieving their loss.”

Wesley Mutual will be led by insurance industry veteran Matt Rettick

The new entity will be led by Matt Rettick, a 31-year veteran of the insurance and financial services industry.

Before joining Wesley Mutual, Rettick served as president of Cool Springs Financial Group, a financing life insurance agency. Prior to that role, he founded and funded two investment advisory firms Brookstone Capital Management and Virtue Capital Management, along with Center Street Securities, a broker-dealer.

Rettick said: “Wesley has a well-earned reputation for being a consumer advocate, so this is a natural extension of the business.

“We’re working with the best-of-best insurance companies in the industry, so we are able to provide a variety of solutions to meet the individual needs for our clients.”