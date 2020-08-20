The launch of garage and commercial property on Guidewire InsuranceSuite is a key part of Wawanesa’s broader Strategic Systems Renewal, which transformed service experiences for brokers and customers through investments in technology

Wawanesa launches commercial property products on Guidewire InsuranceSuite. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/Wawalisa.)

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) has successfully brought commercial and garage property products onto its Guidewire InsuranceSuite platform, placing Wawanesa among the first insurance providers in Canada to have its entire product suite online. These new digital capabilities support Wawanesa and its broker community in the goal of providing exceptional customer service.

“This is the last step in a technological transformation that we started in 2015 and has culminated in a new digital foundation that allows us to integrate with broker API’s, digitize our business processes, respond to market conditions quickly and launch new products in partnership with our brokers,” said Wawanesa’s President of Canadian P&C Operations, Carol Jardine. “As a Mutual, we and our brokers serve our policyholders. We are so pleased that this $300 million investment in technology has strategically positioned us to meet and exceed today’s and future customers’ digital expectations of insurers.”

InsuranceSuite is the core system supporting Wawanesa’s policy, claims, and billing management. With the availability of garage and commercial properties on InsuranceSuite, 12 enhanced products are now online in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and the Maritimes. In addition, Wawanesa and its broker partners will benefit from simplified policy management, accelerated onboarding, improved analytics and pricing, and an overall better, faster broker experience.

The launch of garage and commercial property on Guidewire InsuranceSuite is a key part of Wawanesa’s broader Strategic Systems Renewal, which transformed service experiences for brokers and customers through investments in technology, while streamlining operations and reducing costs. The initiative gives brokers omnichannel digital access to self-service tools and real-time policy, billing, and claims information, helping to provide customers with an even better experience.

Capgemini is Wawanesa’s Guidewire PolicyCenter transformation partner and Tim Dwyer, Executive Vice President for Capgemini said, “The release of Commercial Lines (Garage & Commercial Property) as part of the Strategic System Renewal program is a great achievement and marks an important time in Wawanesa’s digital transformation journey to centralize underwriting, claims, billing, and broker-initiated transactions in a single, digital Insurance platform with bilingual support for English and French users.”

