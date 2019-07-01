W. R. Berkley has formed Berkley Prime Transportation, to focus on providing primary commercial transportation insurance products countrywide for standard and preferred risks.

The new division will focus on leveraging analytics and technology to develop new methods of providing quality and responsive service to agents and customers.

Jeanne R. Fenster has been named president of the new division. Ms. Fenster has nearly 25 years of experience in the property casualty insurance industry and most recently served as senior vice president and global head of commercial auto and general liability at a major property casualty insurance company. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and psychology from the University of Memphis and a Juris Doctorate from Vanderbilt University School of Law.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented, “The establishment of this new division will enable us to expand our footprint in commercial auto at a particularly good time. Jeanne has a wealth of expertise in both transportation insurance and predictive modeling and analytics that will allow us to leverage high-tech solutions to create an “ease of use” brand. Additionally, the division’s data and analytic tools will provide opportunities for broad application throughout much of the group that will offer greater value to all stakeholders. We are excited to welcome her to Berkley.”

Source: Company Press Release