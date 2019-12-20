Earlier this year, REIN showcased its insurtech platform at iLabX, Volvo Financial Services' ten-week accelerator program designed to provide startups a unique opportunity to develop their solutions in live customer environments

Image: Volvo Financial Services invests in REIN. Photo: Courtesy of Pansa/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Volvo Financial Services has invested in REIN, a leading insurtech start-up company, to deploy the next generation of connected insurance services to the commercial transport industry. VFS Innovation Ventures, a newly formed entity within VFS, has joined the REIN investor group through its strategic investment in the company.

Earlier this year, REIN showcased its insurtech platform at iLabX, Volvo Financial Services’ ten-week accelerator program designed to provide startups a unique opportunity to develop their solutions in live customer environments. Now, VFS and REIN will continue to explore customized data-driven solutions that increase safety and improve the overall insurance experience for Volvo Group customers.

“We recognize that new financial technologies are changing our customers’ priorities and presenting opportunities to improve performance,” says Scott Rafkin, Volvo Group EVP and President of VFS. “REIN’s data-focused approach aligns with our commitment to adopting new solutions that reduce total cost of ownership and support driver safety. VFS’ strategic partnership with REIN enables us to co-create the next generation of financial service solutions.”

“We are excited to add Volvo to our investor group,” says Steve Rabbitt, Co-Founder and President at REIN. “Having VFS at the table will be invaluable as we continue to bring insurtech solutions to the commercial vehicle sector.”

The companies plan to launch the product in the USA during the first half of 2020, with the aim of a future global offering.

The transaction has no significant impact on the Volvo Group’s earnings or financial position.

Source: Company Press Release