The acquisition of Marcotte Insurance Agency is expected to expand USI Insurance Services’ expertise in employee benefits, commercial and personal risk, and retirement planning

Marcotte Insurance Agency acquired by USI Insurance Services. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Insurance brokerage firm USI Insurance Services has acquired Marcotte Insurance Agency, a Nebraska-based employee benefits, retirement, and risk management advisory company, for an undisclosed price.

Marcotte Insurance Agency is a multi-line insurance agency, which has been in business since 1927. The company serves the Midwest region with business insurance, home, auto and speciality, flood insurance, lawyer’s professional liability, employee benefits, and other solutions.

Marcotte Insurance Agency president comments on joining USI Insurance Services

Marcotte Insurance Agency president David Bushey said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with an established industry leader known for their employee benefits, retirement planning, commercial and personal risk expertise.

“Not only will our clients continue to benefit from the personalized local services they have come to expect from Marcotte, they now have access to USI’s expanded suite of best-in-class solutions, tools and national resources to help protect and grow their business.”

The agency has a workforce of 48 employees working in Omaha and Kearney, Nebraska, who will all be joining USI Insurance Services. David Bushey will continue to lead the Marcotte Insurance Agency team.

USI Insurance Services regional CEO Donald Woods said: “We look forward to advancing Marcotte’s longstanding tradition of delivering innovative solutions, service and expertise to clients through the USI ONE Advantage, an interactive knowledge platform that integrates proprietary analytics, networked resources and enterprise planning to deliver truly customized solutions with material financial impact to clients.”

Headquartered in New York, USI Insurance Services offers property and casualty, personal risk, employee benefits, and retirement solutions. The insurance brokerage firm serves large risk management clients, smaller firms, middle-market companies, and individuals.

Last month, USI Insurance Services acquired Alfred J. Davis Company, an Oregon-based insurance agency, for an undisclosed amount, in a move to expand its commercial and personal risk footprint in the US northwest region.

In October, the insurance brokerage firm acquired Scheetz, Hogan, Freeman & Phillips (SHFP), an insurance agency based in South Carolina. Through the acquisition, USI Insurance Services expects to bolster its commercial, employee benefit and personal risk presence in the US Mid-South region.