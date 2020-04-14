The acquisition is expected to strengthen USI Insurance’s employee benefit and retirement consulting expertise

Image: USI Insurance acquires Chapman & Chapman. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann.)

USI Insurance Services, a New York-based risk management and retirement consulting services provider, has announced that it has acquired Chapman & Chapman, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1886, Chapman & Chapman is a Cleveland, Ohio-based firm offering employee benefits and retirement consulting services firm.

USI regional CEO Thomas Cassady said: “We are thrilled to welcome Walter, Kristin and the talented professionals from Chapman & Chapman to the USI family.

“Partnering as one, we look forward to strengthening USI’s employee benefit and retirement consulting expertise in service to our current and future clients throughout northern Ohio and beyond.”

Chapman & Chapman serves more than 50,000 corporate clients

As a member of NFP, Chapman & Chapman is supported by a peer network and intellectual capital of 185 offices across 45 states serving more than 50,000 corporate clients.

The firm offers employee health and wealth benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, compliance and wellness services to its business clients.

It also offers financial services which include wealth management, estate planning, insurance planning and business succession services.

Chapman & Chapman CEO Walter Chapman said: “From Chapman & Chapman’s founding, our firm has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering innovative solutions and service to businesses and individuals. Throughout our more than 130-year history, twelve members of our family have joined the firm, spanning the past five generations.

“This partnership with USI marks an exciting milestone for our firm and one that will advance our longstanding legacy for delivering client-centric solutions built on a shared sense of commitment, innovation and integrity.”

Last month, USI Insurance acquired Full Service Insurance Agency, a Franklin, Tennessee-based insurance agency that specialises in commercial insurance, employee benefits and personal risk solutions business and individuals.

Valhalla, New York-based USI Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage and consulting firm offering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals.

The company connects more than 7,000 professionals from 200 offices to serve its clients’ local, national and international needs.