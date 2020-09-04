The AMS offers decisions using real-time data, analytics, and automated workflows with enhanced mobility, flexibility, customisation and integration

USAA Insurance Agency selects Veruna. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.)

USAA Insurance Agency has selected the Massachusetts-based software firm Veruna, under its agency modernisation initiatives to transform business.

Veruna is said to be the only developer of the cloud-native agency management system (AMS) for the insurance industry, developed based on the Salesforce platform.

The AMS offers decisions using real-time data, analytics, and automated workflows with enhanced mobility, flexibility, customisation, and integration, powered by the expansion capabilities provided by the Salesforce AppExchange.

USAA Insurance Agency assistant vice president Jason Haines said: “When selecting new technology solutions, we are conscious of how the change will impact our employees, workflows, speed to market, and member experience. We felt strongly about getting a solution that was insurance-specific and allowed us to easily customize when necessary.”

Veruna 2.0, the latest version of the company’s AMS, is said to feature advanced customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities, enhanced user interface (UI), dashboards, email capabilities, and a completely redesigned activity timeline.

In addition, the new policy, claims and accounts Kanban views in-built with Veruna 2.0 are said to provide agent users with access account summaries, adjust layouts, and easily drag-and-drop cards from one stage to another without the intervention of IT resources.

USAA Insurance Agency vice president Gary Baker said: “The ability to build direct integration to third-party providers is an important roadmap milestone for us. Our member base is significantly more mobile than that of other companies and we are constantly looking for new and better ways of providing both service and access.”

Veruna CEO Jennifer Carroll said: “At Veruna, we spend a lot of time figuring out how we can improve the way modern agencies do business. Working with the USAA Insurance Agency, we will bring even higher levels of mobility and flexibility to their agent workforce, and we look forward to a long and productive relationship.”

Established in 1922, USAA Insurance Agency is a provider of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the US military, veterans and their families.

The company has offices located in seven US cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people across the world, and is said to contribute to national and local non-profit organisations that support military families and communities.