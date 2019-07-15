Uinsure, the multi-award-winning InsurTech disruptor has launched a partnership with mortgage technology specialist Twenty7Tec.

Today’s launch sees Uinsure become Twenty7Tec’s exclusive General Insurance (GI) technology partner. Users of Twenty7Tec’s MortgageSource and MortgageApply systems will now be able to automatically and seamlessly produce GI quotes via Uinsure’s API for every mortgage case.

Once Twenty7Tec users have entered the client’s basic details, such as name, date of birth and address, within mortgage sourcing they will see a GI quote immediately returned alongside sourcing results. Twenty7Tec are utilising Uinsure’s new API key technology to ensure users are able to produce GI quotes for every case, making the journey as easy for the user as possible.

Chief Innovation Officer at Uinsure, David Smith commented “Over recent years mortgage advisers have been unable or unwilling to compete against comparison services and customers have been underserved. This changes that. At Uinsure we’ve set out to transform the adviser GI sales journey to overtake the experience comparison sites provide for their customers. We’ve seen a 70% increase in GI applications via our new API recently. The best advice, experience and products are now in the adviser’s hands at point of mortgage advice delivery to provide better customer outcomes for all.”

Phil Bailey, Sales Director at Twenty7Tec, added “The two teams have managed to create an industry first in such a short timeframe which is no surprise given both Fintech businesses are strongly focused on the intermediary world. We chose to link with Uinsure as their ethos, desire and capabilities in the technology space closely mirror ours. We are delighted to add this service to MortgageSource and bring real value to the mortgage intermediary. Both businesses are passionate about delivering the best experience to advisers and their customers. Today is an exciting day for our industry.”

