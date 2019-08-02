The U.S. E&O team will join U.S. Risk Underwriters, the specialty programs division of U.S. Risk

Image: U.S. Risk acquires U.S. E&O Brokers. Photo: Courtesy of nateemee/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

U.S. Risk, LLC, a top ten property and casualty wholesaler and MGA announced today that it has acquired U.S. E&O Brokers (“U.S. E&O”), a wholesale broker and MGA focused on delivering professional lines coverage for insurance agents. U.S. E&O is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional locations in Connecticut, Colorado and New Mexico. The U.S. E&O team will join U.S. Risk Underwriters, the specialty programs division of U.S. Risk. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the transaction, Angela T. Schroder, president of U.S. E&O, shared: “We are delighted to join the U.S. Risk family of companies. We believe their entrepreneurial culture aligns very well with ours, and we look forward to strengthening our offerings to current clients while expanding our client base through the U.S. Risk network of agents.”

Randall G. Goss, chief executive officer for U.S. Risk, added: “We are pleased to welcome U.S. E&O to the U.S. Risk team and look forward to strengthening our specialty professional liability capabilities. Angela and her team have a well-deserved reputation for providing excellent service levels and bringing years of expertise to all of their customers.”

Source: Company Press Release