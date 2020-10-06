Phase One involves applying to state insurance regulators to write homeowners insurance in 20 states outside of Florida

TypTap Insurance Company launches Phase One in the US. (Credit: Pixabay/Lorenzo Cafaro.)

TypTap Insurance Company, a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company and a subsidiary of HCI Group, has launched Phase One of its planned nationwide expansion, which the company first announced in early August.

According to the company, Phase One involves applying to state insurance regulators to write homeowners insurance in 20 states outside of Florida: Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

“We’re working with regulators in those states,” said TypTap President Kevin Mitchell, “and expect to gain significant approvals by early next year. We look forward to introducing agents and prospective policyholders to TypTap and our quick, easy-to-use technologies.”

Source: Company Press Release