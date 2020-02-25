UWS is an insurance agency currently licensed in 25 states with plans to become licensed in all 50

Trucept acquires insurance agency for current client base and other market segments. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) announced today that it now offers insurance services to a broader set of market segments through its acquisition of UWS Insurance Corp.

UWS is an insurance agency currently licensed in 25 states with plans to become licensed in all 50. Through UWS-licensed brokers, Trucept is projecting approximately $500,000 in additional revenue from the acquisition.

The acquisition is a strategic match and UWS is a natural fit for the company’s client base as Trucept plans to market the insurance services nationally.

“UWS has a proven track record of providing outstanding insurance solutions and we are pleased to add their expertise and experience to our growing package of services including accounting, human resources, and branding and marketing,” Tipton said.

The UWS brand will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Trucept Inc. Trucept is headquartered in San Diego, California, and delivers a host of customized business services to clients around the country.

Source: Company Press Release