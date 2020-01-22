This partnership allows GroupCollect & Trip Mate to provide tour operators with a service that streamlines the process of group tour registration along with travel insurance add-ons

Trip Mate announces partnership with GroupCollect. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Trip Mate, Inc., a travel insurance provider and subsidiary of Generali Global Assistance North America, today announced that it has partnered with GroupCollect. This partnership allows GroupCollect & Trip Mate to provide tour operators with a service that streamlines the process of group tour registration along with travel insurance add-ons that help keep group travelers safe and increase tour operator revenue.

“This partnership is a natural fit for both brands,” said Kelly P. Sahner, Chief Commercial Officer at Trip Mate. “GroupCollect provides assistance to tour operators by simplifying the onboarding process for groups, while Trip Mate provides GroupCollect’s customers with the tools needed to help keep those group tours, frequently organized by schools, safe.”

Trip Mate’s travel insurance services will now be provided through GroupCollect’s platform as an add-on for tour providers as one of several options to increase revenue streams. This furthers both firms’ goal to reduce stress for tour providers by modernizing all aspects of the tedious management process required for group travel.

“We’re excited to partner with Trip Mate to continue helping tour operators easily and effectively run their business,” said Corey Black, CEO and Co-Founder of GroupCollect. “Tour providers can leave the complicated spreadsheets behind and use our services to simplify the group tour onboarding process and increase their revenue streams by providing travel insurance and other add-ons to passengers.”

Travmark Insurance brokered this partnership between Trip Mate and GroupCollect.

