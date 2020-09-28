Guidewire’s solutions will also be used by Trillium Mutual to achieve service excellence, and for fast tracking its product launches

Guidewire Software solutions to help digital transformation of Trillium Mutual.(Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)

Trillium Mutual Insurance, a Canadian agri-business mutual insurer, has selected the services of insurtech company Guidewire Software to enable its digital transformation.

The solutions offered by the US insurance software provider will also help the Canadian insurer to improve its services and speed up its product launches.

By deploying the industry platform of Guidewire Software, the insurer is expected to be on par with most of the Canadian property and casualty insurers and build upon its commitment to adopt innovation in all segments of its business.

Guided workflows to help Trillium Mutual achieve efficiency and automation in operations

Trillium Mutual president and CEO Tracy MacDonald said: “Through reduced speed-to-market of new products and technologies, the introduction of new levels of efficiency and automation through guided workflows based on industry-validated best practices, and the proliferation of Guidewire in the Canadian P&C industry, we expect to see an enhanced ease of doing business with our broker partners to help them continue to service their clients – our members – with an emphasis on having the right products available when they need it.”

The Canadian insurer will deploy Guidewire Software’s InsuranceSuite, Client Data Management, and Rating Management as its new systems for administration of policies, underwriting, billing, claims, and rating management.

To provide a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its customer service representatives and vendors, Trillium Mutual has opted for the ProducerEngage and VendorEngage solutions from the insurtech company.

Additionally, the Canadian insurer for its enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence systems will use Guidewire Software’s DataHub and InfoCenter.

The insurer plans to simultaneously implement all of the products across all of its business lines in Ontario province via a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner cloud platform. According to Guidewire Software, the partner will handle implementation, ongoing services, and support for the solutions.

Guidewire Software information systems and innovation manager Mathieu Savage said: “From the workflows in InsuranceSuite, the ease of accessing our own data in DataHub, and the digital enablement for our brokers provided by ProducerEngage, Guidewire is a truly end-to-end platform that will not only facilitate the completion of our core business operations, but also elevate them to a new standard of excellence.

“Also, leveraging Guidewire in the cloud will allow us to service our partners and members throughout the insurance business lifecycle.”