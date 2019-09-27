Indio's platform would allow a more straightforward insurance experience, through automation and streamlining of the process

Image: Indio provides solutions to simplify insurance application and processing for customers. Photo: Courtesy of fancycrave1 from Pixabay.

Indio Technologies, a US-based insurance management software provider, has agreed to simplify, automate and improve the insurance application and renewal process for TRICOR Insurance, an independent insurance agency.

Indio is engaged in designing and developing software platform that helps customers and insurance to fill online insurance forms and gather other required information.

Indio CEO and co-founder Mike Furlong said: “It has been our mission to empower brokers and agents with the tools necessary to simplify the insurance process and to ultimately provide their customers with an overall improved experience.

“Being able to save valuable time for the TRICOR team will allow them to focus on exactly that – delivering better experiences that drives ROI. We’re excited to bring these capabilities to TRICOR and help their team stay ahead of the competition.”

Indio provides solutions to simplify insurance application and processing for customers

Indio said that its workflow management platform is capable of improving the redundant back-and-forth communication between TRICOR’s staff and insurance customers enable them to complete their insurance application and renewal forms online, in a completely digital environment.

In addition, Indio’s platform would allow a more straightforward insurance experience, through automation and streamlining of the process.

TRICOR staff is facilitated to spend more time on solving problems for their insurance customers, instead of focusing on collecting data, following up with customers and other general administrative tasks.

To ensure the effective implementation of the platform, Indio intends to provide in-depth training, onboarding, orientation and support programs for TRICOR staff.

TRICOR Insurance CEO David Fritz said: “The Indio platform allows us to streamline our internal operations and ultimately provide for overall a smoother customer experience.

“We know the process of gathering information from our customer is a valuable part of the insurance process, but we want to ensure we’re digitally gathering data and storing it securely, as well as gather electronic signatures to help make the process easier on our customers year over year.

“Our ultimate goal is to continuously make it easier for customers to do business with TRICOR, and Indio allows us to do that.”