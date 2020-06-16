SentinelOne developed a cyber defense platform that leverages AI for identifying, responding immediately, and for helping in blocking potential cyber threats like ransomware

Travelers joins forces with SentinelOne to offer cyber monitoring services to its clients. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

The Travelers Companies said that it is offering cyber monitoring services from cybersecurity platform company SentinelOne to its CyberRisk and CyberFirst customers to enhance their work-from-home and in-office device security.

SentinelOne had developed a cyber defense platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) for identifying, responding immediately, and for helping in blocking potential cyber threats like ransomware.

Travelers said that its cyber customers who signed up between 15 June and 15 September will get the cyber security services at no additional cost for a 60-day trial period. Those who are interested in extending the service will get a 25% discount, said the US-based property casualty insurance provider.

Travelers enterprise cyber lead Tim Francis said: “If a cyber criminal gains access to an employee’s computer when an employee is working remotely, the company’s cyber risk is elevated once that worker returns to the office because the criminal now has an entry point into the corporate network.

“We’re working with SentinelOne so our customers can address that exposure and hopefully prevent becoming a cyber victim.”

According to SentinelOne, conventional cybersecurity products depend on scanning files for detecting known attacks, which makes them very vulnerable to new attack techniques. Besides, traditional cybersecurity products do not have post breach functionality.

SentinelOne claims that its platform offers real-time protection and response

The company said that by making use of its AI technology, its platform gives real-time protection and response along with full visibility into all activity across the network.

It further claimed that its cloud-native platform protects and monitors all the assets in an enterprise network, thereby making it well suited to safeguard businesses and employees operating in work-from-home environments or moving back to the office.

SentinelOne chief marketing officer Daniel Bernard said: “When cyber thieves attack intellectual property and infrastructure, they take more than just data – they are violating our privacy and collaborative mode of working.

“That’s why we’ve built an AI platform to autonomously defend businesses, keeping them ahead of threats. Together with Travelers, we’re helping their customers strengthen their cybersecurity measures as employees return to an office environment.”