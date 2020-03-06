Insurance for personal items, vacations and more, wrapped in a completely digital experience – from selecting coverages to submitting claims

The Travelers Companies announced that Traverse, its personal insurance product that allows consumers to customize, purchase and service policies online, is now available in Texas. The product launched in New York in 2018.

Traverse provides coverage options for specific items, such as mobile phones, laptops, musical instruments and jewelry, as well as experiences, including concerts and vacations. It also offers coverage for personal liability, which can serve as an alternative to renter’s liability insurance. Consumers select only the coverage they need and determine the limits that work best for their unique situation.

“As buying habits continue to evolve, we’re focused on meeting customers where they are and providing them with the types of coverage they want,” said Beth Maerz, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Innovation at Travelers. “By offering customizable options on a self-service platform, Traverse fits the lifestyle of those who prefer to shop online and may not want a traditional insurance policy.”

Traverse provides a completely digital experience, from selecting items to insure and choosing the amount of coverage to making policy changes and submitting a claim. In many cases, customers can also receive claim payments without directly speaking with a representative. The average Traverse policy can cover several items for $11 per month, and zero-deductible options are available.

