Ushur’s intelligent automation solutions will provide Tower Insurance with flexibility for smooth transition to remote work during Covid-19

Tower Insurance selects Ushur to offer automation platform for customer engagement. (Credit: William Iven from Pixabay.)

Ushur, a service engagement SaaS platform provider, will offer its intelligent automation platform to Tower Insurance partners, supporting its digital customer engagement and business transformation initiatives.

Tower Insurance is a New Zealand-based general insurance company that provides customers with cover for their house, car, contents, business, travel and other personal needs.

The company’s decision to use the automation platform is based on the increasing amounts of calls and emails, with growing wait times and messages beginning to the backlog.

Tower Insurance CEO Richard Harding said: “In a digital-first world, you have to meet customers where they are. Ushur supports our proposition as a digital-first insurance company. It delivers both omnichannel customer engagement and operational efficiency.

“These capabilities will prove invaluable with our ongoing transition to remote work and give us the agility to respond to other events so we can continue meeting our customers’ needs.”

Tower Insurance has selected Ushur based on its customer-focused platform

Tower Insurance has selected Ushur, considering the benefits of a customer-focused platform, where RPA solutions only deliver back-office automation, while Ushur is capable of engaging customers across channels, and digitally handling workflows from beginning to end.

The low-code platform offered by Ushur is said to enable Tower Insurance to adjust its workflows in response to disruptive events, including the Covid-19 pandemic, and play a crucial role in driving automation of the customer engagement activities.

Ushur is expected to deploy a multipronged approach to automate customer engagement, which includes automated email processing system SmartMail to retrieve missing information from customers, slashing outbound calls and shortening lag times in the customer journey.

In addition, the company will offer conversational AI tools to automate slow, paper-heavy stages in the claims process, along with two-way engagement solution invisible App to create quick, one-off digital campaigns for policyholders.

Ushur CEO Simha Sadasiva said: “By powering Tower’s customer journeys with Ushur’s Digital Self-Service platform, we are enabling them to enhance the whole customer experience.

“Tower gets digital-first insurance right. By focusing on customer journey automation alongside their core systems modernisation, they’re on track to deliver significant operational efficiency.”