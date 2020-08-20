The BI solution from Cloverleaf will help Topa Insurance in bringing out insights from its legacy data

Topa Insurance uses Cloverleaf’s BI solution. (Credit: Pixabay/StockSnap)

California-based Topa Insurance, a wholesaler of insurance products, has announced the implementation of Cloverleaf Analytics’ Business Intelligence solution.

The insurance-ready business intelligence solution from Cloverleaf is claimed to provide deeper insights into existing data and offer real-time decision-making by activating legacy data.

Headquartered in Calabasas, Topa Insurance is a commercial insurance carrier with underwriting expertise, and offers products for wholesale brokers, general agents and managing general agencies (MGAs).

The company faced significant challenges in providing consolidated reports and analytics while migrating to a cloud-based insurance processing platform.

Topa Insurance can now produce dashboards and reports from its legacy data using Cloverleaf’s BI solution, which is claimed to provide operational insights from across the company.

Topa Insurance senior vice president and chief information officer Brian Schween said: “Cloverleaf provided us the ability to see all of our business, across all platforms. During the initial demo, Cloverleaf demonstrated the value of its powerful industry data model and configurable data transformation engine.

“It showed the enormous potential of the technology in terms of the transparency it could deliver for our business. The resulting reporting and analytics capabilities now help us determine where we can be most effective for our customers, and where we can achieve the best profitability as well.”

Cloverleaf’s solution can provide insights from data across the entire enterprise

Cloverleaf’s comprehensive BI solution for property and casualty (P&C) for insurance companies can offer access to real-time analytics to discover trends and insights across the entire enterprise and help take proactive business decisions that could not have been possible otherwise.

Insurers can now take more informed decisions, ramp up new businesses and realise immediate returns on the investment with the up-to-the-minute analysis.

The solution also has more than a hundred pre-built reports, dashboards, alerts and integrations with third-party data providers.

Cloverleaf Analytics president Robert Clark said: “Topa Insurance created a product champion or super user position within their company to ensure steady and rapid adoption of our solution upon implementation.

“Our two companies worked closely together to achieve this successful implementation, and we look forward to partnering for years to come on additional upgrades, enhancements, and projects.”