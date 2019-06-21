Salesforce has been selected by Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance to unify every customer touchpoint across its corporate and sales, call centers, insurance agencies and marketing divisions onto a single CRM platform.

Image: Tokio Marine & Nichido selects Salesforce. Photo: Courtesy of RJA1988/Pixabay

With Salesforce, Tokio Marine & Nichido will get a 360-degree view of its customers, a deeper understanding of their needs and the ability to deliver highly personalized products and services at scale.

The pace of innovation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution has led to high demand for financial services companies to provide customer experiences that meet diverse needs. To address this shift, Tokio Marine & Nichido established a mid-term business plan entitled, “To Be a Good Company 2020—’Becoming No. 1 in Quality’ Exceeding Customers’ Expectations.” The plan is the company’s commitment to using new technologies to enhance its products and services and transform customer experiences.

Tokio Marine & Nichido selected Salesforce to support its 50,000 insurance agencies and one million insurance agents in Japan. With Salesforce, the agencies will have the technology they need to get a complete view of their customers and their needs, and the agents will have the tools to increase productivity and build deeper, trusted customer relationships. In addition, the company is unifying its business on Salesforce across its corporate and sales, call centers, insurance agencies and marketing divisions—bringing every customer touchpoint onto a single CRM platform to deliver personalized engagement at scale and exceed customer expectations every step of the way.

“The insurance industry is going through a period of transformational change as policyholders demand seamless and transparent experiences with insurance companies,” said Rohit Mahna, SVP and GM, Salesforce Financial Services. “They expect their insurance agent to know their individual needs and provide personalized service at every touchpoint. We are excited to partner with Tokio Marine on their journey to becoming a true customer-focused company and help them navigate the changing industry landscape.”

Tokio Marine & Nichido’s digital transformation with Salesforce includes Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, Community Cloud, Einstein Analytics, Marketing Cloud, Pardot and the Salesforce Lightning Platform.

Source: Company Press Release