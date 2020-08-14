Tokio Marine HCC has selected DocuSign eSignature and the associated KBA technology to verify the identities of each signing individual

Tokio Marine uses electronic signatures in indemnity agreements. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/IndypendenZ.)

Tokio Marine HCC – Surety Group has announced it has simplified the process for indemnity agreements by leveraging DocuSign eSignature and knowledge-based authentication (KBA) technology to verify the identities of individual signers.

This eliminates the need for notaries and physical paperwork, saving time and money for agents, brokers and their clients when executing Tokio Marine HCC – Surety Group indemnity agreements. An early adopter in the specialty insurance industry, Tokio Marine HCC – Surety Group has been employing technological advances in electronic signatures for more than ten years.

“Within our Surety Group, along with the entire Tokio Marine HCC organization, we are continuously seeking out new technologies – or in this case, advancements in existing technologies – to simplify processes and create efficiencies within our business. As a leader in our industry in terms of underwriting knowledge and expertise, focusing on innovation gives us another competitive advantage and benefits our customers,” said Adam S. Pessin, Tokio Marine HCC – Surety Group’s Chief Executive Officer.

DocuSign eSignature and the associated KBA technology digitally verifies the identities of each signing individual via a user-friendly platform and allows users to sign documents electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. In addition, agents, brokers and their clients can be confident that the platform is highly secure, using the leading data encryption technologies available to meet U.S., EU and global security standards.

Source: Company Press Release