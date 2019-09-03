T&D Insurance Group is a larger life insurance group in Japan in terms of market shares and operates three life insurance companies each deploying a unique business model with distinct target markets, sales channels and products

Tikehau Capital, the alternative asset management and investment group, and T&D Insurance Group, a major Japanese insurance company, have agreed to enter into a business and capital alliance.

T&D Insurance Group is one of the largest life insurance groups in Japan in terms of market shares and operates three life insurance companies each deploying a unique business model with distinct target markets, sales channels and products. T&D Insurance Group also operates an asset management subsidiary, T&D Asset Management, focused on investment trust and investment advisory activities.

This agreement enables Tikehau Capital to enhance its presence in Japan, following the opening of its Tokyo office in spring 2019, and gain greater proximity to Japanese financial institutions, which have a growing interest in gaining exposure to European private markets. More specifically, Tikehau Capital will extend its client reach to Japanese pension investors, leveraging the know-how and network of T&D Asset Management with this type of client.

The partnership will focus on marketing Private Debt products managed by Tikehau Capital, and could potentially be extended to other asset classes in which the Group is active.

In order to strengthen this long-term strategic partnership, T&D Insurance Group1 have expressed their intention to become a shareholder of Tikehau Capital through the acquisition of outstanding Tikehau Capital shares.

Chikahiro Tsuboi, Representative Director and President of T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd. stated: “The European alternative asset management sector is benefiting from structural tailwinds and Tikehau Capital is ideally positioned to generate strong growth and create value for our clients in Japan. This partnership is a new step forward in the execution of our strategy and is fully aligned with our ambition to diversify our business portfolio as stated in our “Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2019-2021)” announced on June 3, 2019.”

Bruno de Pampelonne, Chairman of Tikehau Investment Management and Head of Asia stated: “We are proud to welcome T&D Asset Management as Tikehau Capital’s partner of choice to enhance our presence in Japan at a time when Japanese investors are looking to diversify their investments and demonstrate an appetite to invest in Europe.”

Tikehau Capital was advised by Nomura in the implementation of this partnership.

Source: Company Press Release