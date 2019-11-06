The Standard will use FastTrack's innovative Disability Risk Management Tools, Life Risk Management Tools and Claims Readiness Services to support the end-to-end claims process

Image: The Standard Partners with FastTrack. Photo: Courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay

FastTrack Disability Risk Management Solutions & Services announced today that Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has selected FastTrack as a primary technology platform to support claim processing needs for the company’s group long term disability (LTD) claims, individual disability (IDI) claims, group life and group life waiver claims.

FastTrack’s suite of solutions and services helps insurers triage and fully understand their claim management options. FastTrack drives process automation by utilizing digital data collection and lifting, robotic processing automations (RPA’s), and artificial intelligence (AI). FastTrack makes possible, automated occupational matching and comprehensive data analytics to establish the next generation of claims administration best practices.

The Standard will use FastTrack’s innovative Disability Risk Management Tools, Life Risk Management Tools and Claims Readiness Services to support the end-to-end claims process.

“We are pleased The Standard has chosen to expand its work with FastTrack to include their group long term disability, individual disability and group life claims processes. We believe the comprehensive and customizable nature of FastTrack’s technology will help enhance the already industry-leading service The Standard offers to their employer customers and their employees,” said Thomas Capato, CEO for FastTrack.

“We believe FastTrack provides a strong fit to help us deliver better capabilities and stronger tools to our employees that serve our LTD, Life and IDI customers,” said Dan McMillan, vice president, Insurance Services Group at The Standard. “We see FastTrack as a partner that can help us deliver more value to our customers and better solutions to our employees.”

Source: Company Press Release