Through this strategic relationship, M Financial will offer differentiated insurance products and support to PNC's clients through a team that is dedicated to PNC

Image: PNC Bank branch, located in the former headquarters of Riggs Bank on Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C. Photo: Courtesy of AgnosticPreachersKid/Wikipedia.org

The PNC Financial Services Group and M Financial Group (M Financial) today announced the signing of an insurance marketing and service agreement to offer insurance solutions, advice and service to PNC’s Wealth Management and Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth, clients.

Through this strategic relationship, M Financial will offer differentiated insurance products and support to PNC’s clients through a team that is dedicated to PNC. As M Financial’s only firm-wide relationship, PNC will leverage this distribution network by working exclusively with a group of M Member Firms that solely focus on insurance.

“Collaborating with M Financial makes a great deal of sense for PNC, as access to their network of independent insurance and executive benefit firms will allow us to deepen our client relationships and meet their needs in new and different ways,” said Don Heberle, head of Wealth Management at PNC.

“This relationship will allow us to provide our prospects and clients across the country with proprietary, cutting-edge offerings through M Member Firms with relationship experience,” said Nicole Perkins, head of Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth.

In support of this agreement, PNC will implement a new service model in which insurance strategists will serve as the main point of contact for conversations with individuals, executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations on all aspects of their insurance plans and policies.

Similarly, M Financial will create a dedicated team who will assist Member Firms and PNC insurance strategists in placing business, leveraging M Financial’s automated processes for traditional cases and local Member Firm experience for more complicated transactions.

“M is uniquely positioned to meet the life insurance needs of PNC’s clients. Our comprehensive model expands PNC’s capabilities and gives their clients access to life insurance solutions they can’t find elsewhere,” said Wes Thompson, president and CEO at M Financial Group.

PNC and M Financial plan to formally launch their working relationship Monday, Oct. 7, at which point PNC will begin referring qualified clients and prospects to M Financial.

Source: Company Press Release