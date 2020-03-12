Newly minted PS&G Financial Partners to consolidate Penn Mutual Music City, Penn Mutual Alabama under one agency umbrella; addition of third agency in Lexington, KY

Image: The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company announces growth strategy. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/Beyond My Ken.)

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, has announced today a strategic relaunch for three of its Southern region agencies, arming the firm with a unified market presence that spotlights service offerings, ultimately propelling each office toward significant growth.

The newly-named PS&G Financial Partners, named for their core values – protection, savings and growth – will consolidate the former Penn Mutual Music City, headquartered in Nashville, TN, and Penn Mutual Alabama, based in Birmingham, AL, agencies under one brand name. The firm is also adding a third agency, OneCommonwealth Financial Group based in Lexington, KY, to its growing footprint as part of the PS&G family.

Penn Mutual will remain the preferred partner for PS&G, fully assisting the firm with industry-leading life insurance products, financial planning technology systems, broker dealer support, financial professional training, and more.

“The cornerstone of our work centers on building loyal relationships and providing a holistic process that achieves financial goals. Having a broader presence, with a name that articulates what we stand for, will allow us a significant opportunity for massive growth and continuity around being a first class organization,” says Dewane Lewis, managing partner at PS&G. “We wholly stand behind our financial planning process, Penn Mutual’s best-in-class product portfolio, and our culture and dedication to clients. At the same time, we have robust plans to grow our staff of financial professionals and our client base.”

Under the consolidation, PS&G now has over 130 financial professionals who will work closely with clients across the firm’s southern footprint to deliver superior life insurance strategies as a means to protect wealth, as well as providing efficient savings and wealth maximizing approaches.

Founded in 2016, PS&G works with individuals and families across a variety of comprehensive wealth management needs, including retirement planning, optimizing business finances and succession plans, estate planning, and more.

Source: Company Press Release