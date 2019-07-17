The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of Pennsylvania-based Greenwald Berk Agency, LLC (GBA). The transaction became effective July 1, 2019.

Image: The Hilb Group expands to Pennsylvania. Photo: courtesy of Tumisu from Pixabay.

GBA offers a full spectrum of business insurance, personal insurance and life/health products and services. This acquisition will establish THG’s first location in Pennsylvania. Bob Greenwald, Agency Leader, will continue to lead GBA’s associates out of the Kingston location.

“Our company prides itself on high quality relations with clients and carrier partners, and our associates are integral to those relationships,” said Bob Greenwald. “This deal allows GBA to maintain its reputation as a premier agency in the area by expanding the resources available to our clients and associates.”

“The outstanding team of professionals at GBA will contribute significantly to solidifying our eastern footprint,” said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. “We are extremely pleased to welcome Bob and the GBA associates to our expanding team at THG.”

Source: Company Press Release