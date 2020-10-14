Founded in 1989, ISI is a full-service employee benefits agency with expertise in group health & dental, life & disability, and other employer sponsored benefits

The Hilb Group acquires Maryland-based insurance agency. (Credit: Unsplash/Cytonn Photography)

The Hilb Group has announced that it has acquired Maryland-based Insurance Solutions (ISI). The transaction became effective on October 1, 2020.

Founded in 1989, ISI is a full-service employee benefits agency with expertise in group health & dental, life & disability, and other employer sponsored benefits. As a part of the transaction, the Insurance Solutions leadership team of Brian Goff, Pam Nickerson and Jennifer Shipp, and their associates will join THG’s Mid-Atlantic operations and continue to work out of their existing location in Annapolis, Maryland.

“We are excited to bring our expertise in employee benefits to THG,” said Brian Goff. “We are looking forward to being part of THG and the opportunities to further serve our clients with the insurance solutions we provide.”

“We are pleased to welcome Brian, Pam, Jenn, and their associates to the THG Mid-Atlantic team,” said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. “The ISI team offers skill and knowledge in our expanding employee benefits platform.”

