Located in Shelton, Connecticut, Ganim Benefits is a full–service life and health agency primarily providing employee benefits insurance, including group medical and dental to customers throughout the state. The Ganim Benefits team, including Valerie Koch, will join THG of New England and continue to operate out of Ganim Financial’s existing location.

“We look forward to continue partnering with Larry Ganim and Ganim Financial to serve all of our existing clients but now with the expanded resources that THG has to offer,” said Valerie Koch. “THG has the same focus and dedication to servicing our clients, so we are excited to grow together.”

“Adding Valerie and her team to THG is a great opportunity to enlarge our benefits capabilities in Connecticut,” said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO.