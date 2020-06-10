The Hilb Group has announced that it has acquired Florida-based Fort Myers Insurance Agency, Inc., dba Freedom Insurance Center (“FIC”). The transaction became effective June 1, 2020.

FIC is a property and casualty full–service agency that focuses mostly on homeowners and auto policies for individuals in the state of Florida. Agency leader, Mark Pollock, and his associates will continue to operate out of FIC’s existing locations in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

“THG has a fantastic reputation in the industry,” said Pollock. “We look forward to our partnership and I know our customers will benefit from their extensive platform.”

“FIC is a strong fit with our growth strategy with proven capabilities in personal insurance that will expand the scope of our solutions in Florida,” said Ricky Spiro, CEO of THG. “I am pleased to welcome the FIC team to THG.”