Based in Brooklyn, New York, BRV is an independent brokerage primarily providing property and casualty insurance with a specialty in providing liability coverage to medical professionals. Steven Bykovsky, owner of BRV, will continue to lead BRV’s associates out of their existing location in Brooklyn.

“We are looking forward to the added capabilities we will have as part of THG,” said Bykovsky. “Access to a national network and pool of resources will help us provide clients with better, more expansive service than ever before.”

“BRV’s specialty focus goes a long way toward strengthening both our program offerings and presence in the Tri-State region,” said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. “We look forward to welcoming Steven and his associates to THG’s team.”