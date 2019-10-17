New digital experience offers agents and small business owners real-time pricing and customized coverage recommendations

Image: The Hartford reinvents small business owner’s policy. Photo: Courtesy of The Hartford

The Hartford has launched the next generation of its industry-leading Spectrum Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) that delivers tailored insurance coverage recommendations, real-time, transparent pricing and simplified coverage explanations.

“This is more than just a product release,” said Stephanie Bush, head of Small Commercial and Personal Lines at The Hartford. “Agents have told us that our business owner’s policy and quoting system were already the best in the industry, but we saw an opportunity to offer even more. We’re all consumers and expect customization and ease in our own digital shopping experiences, and we believe quoting and buying small business insurance should be just as effortless.”

Customized recommendations and pricing updates in real-time

The new policy offers tailored coverage recommendations as the quote is being built. If there is a question about a recommended coverage, a pop-up window is available with a simple description and an explanation for why the coverage is recommended for a customer’s specific business.

Agents can see the pricing of each coverage selection on the screen immediately, providing transparency as they move through a quote – it is an overall process that has not been seen in the industry.

In addition, the quote proposal and policy documents have been rebuilt with the customer in mind. They include easy-to-understand descriptions, intuitive coverage groupings, detailed pricing explanations and a glossary of terms to ensure small business owners fully understand their insurance coverage and limits.

“The updated system is user-friendly and demonstrates that The Hartford listens to its agency partners,” said Amy Binning, account manager at Horizon Agency, Inc. “The new features enable us to provide greater customization to our customers. For new agents, this is especially useful, as they quote clients and educate them about the protection being provided.”

This next generation of Spectrum is available in 16 states and will be rolled out nationwide by early 2020.

The Hartford has been insuring small business owners for more than 200 years and was one of the first carriers to create a dedicated business unit for small commercial more than 30 years ago. The company, along with its agents, serves more than one million small business customers.

Source: Company Press Release