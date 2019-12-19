Customers now have access to protection from dark web exposures and malicious cyber attacks

The Hartford's headquarters in Connecticut. Photo: courtesy of The Hartford.

The Hartford has expanded the range of services designed to protect customers from the costly risk of cyber-attacks. The new additions to The Hartford Cyber Center include detection of digital risk exposure across the dark web from Terbium Labs, as well as a custom product that uses BlackBerry’s CylancePROTECT artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning software to safeguard business infrastructure.

“New cyber threats pop up every day and we are continuously looking to stay ahead of the curve to protect our customers with the latest technology and services,” said Jacob Ingerslev, head of cyber risk at The Hartford. “These new offerings help keep customers’ data safe by preventing cyber-attacks from happening in the first place and mitigate the impact when they do occur.”

Terbium Labs’ complimentary dark web scan provides The Hartford’s customers with a preview of exposure across the dark web, allowing them to detect potential leaks of sensitive information. The offering includes actionable insights in a custom report containing:

Analysis of an organization’s recent third-party data breach exposure; and

A list of an organization’s employee accounts most at risk for account takeover, impersonation or phishing.

“We are pleased to be a featured technology in The Hartford Cyber Center and to partner with a company that shares a common commitment to helping organizations manage digital risk, prevent fraud, and protect against online intrusion and data theft,” said Tyler Carbone, CSO of Terbium Labs.

CylancePROTECT provides a tailored high-efficacy endpoint security platform through a licensing partnership with Verizon Managed Security Services (MSS) for The Hartford’s customers that includes:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine-learning to detect widespread security threats including ransomware;

Identification and blocking of known and unknown malware before it gets inside the network; and

Installation, monitoring, and alert response expertly managed through Verizon MSS.

“BlackBerry is excited to partner with The Hartford to offer AI-powered endpoint security with CylancePROTECT,” stated Steve Struthers, vice president, Global Solutions and Alliances at BlackBerry. “We created this exciting program exclusively for The Hartford to offer their customers a proactive security solution that enhances or replaces legacy antivirus and dramatically reduces the risk of cyber attacks.”

These two new offerings complement The Hartford’s portfolio of cyber services, which also includes access to a data privacy and cybersecurity attorney, security awareness training to help educate employees on potential threats, automated security ratings, 24/7 cyber claims hotline and more.

Source: Company Press Release