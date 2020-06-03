The Hartford to continue to offer AARP endorsed auto and home insurance program to 2033

The Hartford's headquarters in Connecticut. (Credit: The Hartford)

The Hartford announced an extension of its long-standing auto and home insurance program for AARP members until Jan. 1, 2033. The Hartford’s program has been endorsed by AARP for 35 years. It launched in 1984 and since then has developed into a leading affinity program.

“We are proud to continue our well-established and market-leading program for the age 50-plus market that comprises deep expertise, specially designed products, excellent claims service and high customer satisfaction,” said The Hartford’s President Doug Elliot. “With this renewal of our shared commitment to serve the needs of AARP members, we have launched a major initiative to harness the power of digital data and advanced technology to ensure we are well-positioned to the meet the changing needs of our customers.”

The Hartford has selected Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution, as its new technology platform. The investment will accelerate the company’s ability to respond to a changing marketplace with sophisticated and contemporary products. It will also deliver a frictionless customer experience with the speed and ease necessary to continue to meet evolving consumer demands.

“For more than 35 years, The Hartford has served and protected AARP members on the road and in their homes,” said President and CEO of AARP Services John Larew. “We are pleased that The Hartford will continue to meet the unique needs of our members and the 50-plus property and casualty market at large.”

The Hartford is the No. 4 direct personal lines company, and the Personal Lines business had $3.1 billion in written premium last year. The Hartford is a recognized leader in the 50-plus market with long-standing expertise. The company’s Center for Mature Market Excellence is staffed by gerontologists who apply their knowledge of aging to the company’s products and services, as well as public-education programs about safety, mobility and independence.

The AARP Auto & Home Insurance Programs from The Hartford offers auto, homeowners and personal umbrella insurance to AARP members.

Source: Company Press Release