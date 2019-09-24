The Hanover's launch in Vermont supports its ongoing strategy to expand its footprint and offer its agent partners a full suite of insurance solutions for their clients

Image: The Hanover enters personal lines insurance market in Vermont. Photo: Courtesy of Stuart Miles/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

The Hanover Insurance Group today announced it has expanded its business in Vermont to include personal lines insurance and appointed a group of the top independent agents in the state to serve its growing customer base.

The Hanover’s launch in Vermont supports the company’s ongoing strategy to expand its footprint and offer its agent partners a full suite of insurance solutions for their clients. The company is committed to being its agent partners’ carrier of choice for preferred accounts.

“Vermont is a key market for us as we round out our New England personal lines footprint,” said Daniel C. Halsey, president of personal lines at The Hanover. “We are thrilled to enter the state, where we have established a strong commercial lines business, partnering with some of the best agents. With our competitive, comprehensive set of products and services, we will serve the Vermont market broadly with insurance packages for consumers at all stages of life.”

With its launch in Vermont, The Hanover is offering agents a suite of personal lines products and services including:

The Platinum Experience: A customizable account solution featuring home and auto insurance coverage, competitive pricing and valuable discounts

Prestige: A set of home and auto coverage and service solutions for high value accounts with more complex asset protection needs

TAP Sales: A quote and issue platform with an intuitive design and modern workflow, making it even easier for agents to serve their customers in a faster and more efficient way

“We are excited to partner with The Hanover to help our customers protect their most valuable assets with a wide range of insurance solutions and expertise,” said Carla Boardman Smalling, vice president and client advisor at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group, a leading independent insurance agency in Vermont.

Source: Company Press Release