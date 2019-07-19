The Dentists Insurance Company (TDIC), an insurance provider for dentists, and Guidewire Software announced that TDIC has expanded its commitment to Guidewire InsurancePlatform by selecting Guidewire DataHub and Guidewire InfoCenter.

Image: TDIC selected DataHub and InfoCenter to complement its earlier selection of Guidewire InsuranceSuite. Photo: Courtesy of Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay.

In addition, commitment is to support enterprise-wide data management and analytics strategies and continue business transformation initiative. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner Blackcomb Consultants will be leading the implementation project.

TDIC selected DataHub and InfoCenter to complement its earlier selection of Guidewire InsuranceSuite. The company has been in production with InsuranceSuite since 2016, modernizing the core operations software applications for its workers’ compensation, professional liability, and commercial property lines of business to support TDIC’s future volume growth and expansion into other lines of business. DataHub and InfoCenter will integrate with InsuranceSuite to help drive its business and IT efforts by increasing data accessibility and reducing ad hoc requests for data and reports across all of its lines of business. Retiring the practice of manually consolidating data, the implementation of DataHub and InfoCenter will enable TDIC to optimize data compilation, enhance decision making, and reduce risk and maintenance by unifying, standardizing, and storing data from internal and external sources.

“As we look to the future, it is clear that analytics is going to evolve from a differentiating factor to a requirement to be competitive. Given this, we were looking to significantly enhance our capability in that space, and that’s really what drove us to put a warehouse solution in place and ultimately select DataHub and InfoCenter,” said Brad Lontz, Chief Information Officer, California Dental Association. “Consolidated reporting will reduce the time required to create reports and improve accuracy, as well as provide more time to analyze the data and generate new insights.”

“We look forward to helping TDIC implement their InsurancePlatform products,” said Victor Voss, managing partner and principal consultant, Blackcomb Consultants. “By selecting Guidewire and Blackcomb, TDIC will be better able to continue to address the specific needs of its customers in a rapidly-changing insurance market.”

“We are pleased that TDIC has continued its InsurancePlatform adoption with its selections of DataHub and InfoCenter,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “We admire the company’s singular focus on protecting dentists better than any other insurance company and look forward to helping it realize its goal of gaining access to insights and data from across its business.”

Source: Company Press Release.