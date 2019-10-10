The Commonwell is modernizing its technology infrastructure to drive innovation and speed to market and increase business growth

Image: The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group uses Guidewire InsurancePlatform. Photo: Courtesy of Markus Spiske/Pixabay

The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group, an Ontario, Canada-based mutual insurer, and Guidewire Software, provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, announced that The Commonwell successfully deployed Guidewire InsurancePlatform Core and Data products. The Commonwell is modernizing its technology infrastructure to drive innovation and speed to market and increase business growth. Their Guidewire systems will run as a part of Deloitte’s InsurCloud, a cloud with implementation, ongoing services, and support from Deloitte, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Premier member. Guidewire’s core, reinsurance, and data products have been simultaneously deployed across all lines of business in Ontario, including automobile, farm, residential, and small commercial.

Tim Shauf, president and chief executive officer, The Commonwell said, “We realized that our goal of significantly increasing our premium growth and membership, while maintaining our high standards of member value, broker experience, and employee engagement, required a fundamental shift in how our supporting technology was deployed. By deploying InsurCloud, The Commonwell has successfully delivered immediate member experience benefits as part of our strategic business transformation, both across our organization and distribution partner network.”

“InsurancePlatform deployed in InsurCloud has significantly enhanced our member, agent, and broker experience by increasing efficiencies in underwriting, billing, and rating accuracy,” said Enrico Mastrangeli, vice president, Distribution and Member Innovation, The Commonwell. “Through Commonwell Connect, our brokers will have a seamless single sign-on journey from their broker management system into The Commonwell Guidewire core systems. This enhances their ability to act as trusted advocates who can provide new customers with a once-and-done experience through a real-time enabled technology platform.”

Jennifer Baziuk, vice president, Transformation and Strategic Delivery, The Commonwell, said, “Thanks to the strong partnership Guidewire and Deloitte have, and the InsurCloud solution, we were able to complete the project early and under budget. We will now be able to move towards a digital business model with Guidewire products as our foundation, further transforming our business and changing how the IT and Data Management & Data Reporting team operates.”

Daniel Shum, managing partner, InsurCloud Solutions, Deloitte Canada, said, “We are honored by The Commonwell’s confidence in InsurCloud and their trust in Deloitte for the implementation, hosting, and management of their Guidewire InsurancePlatform systems.”

“We congratulate The Commonwell on its successful InsurancePlatform deployment,” said Mike Polelle, chief delivery officer, Guidewire Software. “We applaud The Commonwell’s commitment to maintaining mutual, cooperative values that are represented in its relationships with agents, brokers, and policyholders. We are excited to see the company embrace the cloud as it adapts its business for success in the rapidly-changing Ontario insurance market.”

Source: Company Press Release