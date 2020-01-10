Canadian national insurance firm The Co-operators will now transition from on-premises deployment to Guidewire Cloud to support business agility and to deliver more value to policyholders

The Co-operators selects Guidewire Cloud (Credit: Unsplash/Florian Olivo)

The Co-operators, a Canadian multi-line national insurance and financial services company, has selected Guidewire Software to deploy its InsuranceSuite Cloud to power its core operations.

By moving to Guidewire, The Co-operators aims to simplify its IT operations, adapt to changing market demands and deliver more value to its customers. Guidewire Cloud is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Co-operators, Finance, P&C Operations, vice president Craig Bran said: “Guidewire Cloud provides an agile, stable technology landscape with better uptime, so our employees can focus on strategic initiatives instead of system maintenance and upgrades to keep our technology up-to-date.

“Our omnichannel distribution network will be able to take advantage of those updates on a more timely basis, interacting with a superior platform and providing a better experience for our policyholders.”

The Canadian national insurance company will initially migrate policy administration, underwriting and billing management capabilities simultaneously, followed by claims management to, Guidewire Cloud solution.

The Co-operators had been using Guidewire products since 2007

Being a Guidewire customer since 2007, The Co-operators originally used Guidewire products in a self-managed, on-premises mode.

The Co-operators executive vice president and chief information officer Carol Poulsen said: “We are proud of the strong, mutually beneficial relationship we have developed with Guidewire over the years through our various implementation programs.

“Guidewire values our partnership, seeks our perspective, and is well attuned to our current and evolving needs. Our confidence in Guidewire as a partner made the decision to move to InsuranceSuite Cloud significantly easier.”

Guidewire Software chief sales officer Steve Sherry said: “The Co-operators is one of our very first InsuranceSuite customers and I welcome them to the Guidewire Cloud.

“We are pleased by its vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities and applaud its mission of providing its customers with the products and services that best address their needs anytime, anywhere, on any device.”

