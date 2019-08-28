The brokerage's portfolio includes personal and commercial insurance policies. Any existing insurance coverage will remain in effect for the current policy term

Image: The Co-operators acquires Canadian insurance agency. Photo: Courtesy of adamr /FreeDigitalPhotos.net

The Co-operators has purchased Cadieux Beausejour Dupras Inc. in Saint Jérôme, Quebec.

“This is exciting news as we remain focused on strengthening our agency distribution system in Quebec,” says Patrick Décarie, Vice President Quebec Region, The Co-operators. “We look forward to serving our new clients and ensuring they have access to the insurance and investment products they need to achieve financial security, and ultimately, peace of mind.”

Clients will receive first-rate service from a leading national insurance co-operative and gain access to a full suite of insurance products including home, auto, life, travel and commercial.

Source: Company Press Release