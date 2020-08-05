The expanding partnership will help Texas Farm Bureau Insurance to continue to deliver speed and scalability to their leading commercial lines of operation, ensuring top-level customer service

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance selects Majesco Policy for P&C. (Credit: Pixabay/StockSnap.)

Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software platforms, today announced Texas Farm Bureau Insurance expanded the lines of business on Majesco Policy for P&C with Farm Liability, converting from their legacy home-grown system. This follows their upgrade to Majesco CloudInsurer announced in December 2019 and demonstrates their agility and speed to market for new lines of business.

“We’re continuing to modernize our operations by leveraging the Majesco Policy for P&C for a broader portfolio of our business to provide our customers with next generation capabilities that will enhance our service and strengthen our customer satisfaction ratings,” says Craig Daughtery, Vice President of Underwriting at Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. “Majesco continues to deliver on its promise of providing innovative solutions delivered with speed and quality.”

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance has been protecting customers since 1952 with a mission to help customers manage financial risks of everyday life and successfully recover from any insured loss through prompt, professional and personal service. For nine consecutive years, it has been proudly ranked “Highest Customer Satisfaction among Auto Insurers in Texas” by J.D. Power. Texas Farm Bureau Insurance has been a customer of Majesco since 2015.

“We’re proud to have Texas Farm Bureau Insurance as a partner and support them in their digital transformation,” says Prateek Kumar, EVP of Majesco. “As an organization who prides themselves on customer satisfaction, we’re happy to have helped them continue to press boundaries and improve their overall customer experience.”

