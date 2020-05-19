Based in Madison, WI, M3 Insurance is one of the top 50 independent brokerages in the United States and the largest in Wisconsin

TechAssure names M3 Insurance as new member in Wisconsin.

TechAssure, the international nonprofit association of insurance and risk management experts for technology-related risks, has named M3 Insurance as a new member effective immediately. Based in Madison, WI, M3 Insurance is one of the top 50 independent brokerages in the United States and the largest in Wisconsin.

“Madison, WI has been emerging as one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the country over the past few years,” said TechAssure Executive Director, Garrett Droege. “M3 has one of the best reputations in the industry and has the talent and resources to be the brokerage of choice for innovative firms in and around the Silicon Prairie.”

M3 employs more than 300 people from its seven locations throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest. Brad Reitzner, M3’s Vice President of Sales-Property & Casualty, added, “A partnership with TechAssure is a natural fit for M3. TechAssure allows us to network and share best practices with the leading insurance brokers in sectors like technology, life science, cyber, etc. We look forward to supporting the network’s mission of delivering best-in-class insurance advice and program design to the area’s most innovative companies.”

