As a national carrier, SAIC offers Tangram the opportunity to provide competitive workers compensation insurance to thousands of social service organizations across the country. SAIC is a carrier specializing in workers compensation for close to 40 years and operating with a strong infrastructure to add bench strength to Tangram’s already well established, flagship program.

“Tangram is ushering in a new era on our Social Service Workers Compensation Program and I am incredibly excited about our partnership with Service American,” said Rekha Skantharaja, President and CEO at Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. “Their specialization and longevity in the workers compensation space are highly complementary to our capabilities. In combination with Tangram’s 20 years of expertise and commitment in this niche, our social service program will be an even more meaningful provider of insurance solutions to these critical organizations.”