Talage, an insurance software company that allows small business owners to buy essential commercial insurance coverage online, has announced a partnership with the AF Group, a premier provider of insurance solutions.

The partnership will provide a software enablement solution exclusively for independent insurance agents appointed within the AF Group network.

Talage’s software will be available on agency web portals across the country, equipping agencies with online check-outs to allow them to better serve the small businesses within their communities. Talage and AF Group will also provide additional tools to support the growth of these independent insurance agents.

“Enabling and enhancing the capabilities of traditional insurance agents has been a key tenet of Talage’s mission from the beginning,” said Adam Kiefer, Talage CEO. “We’re seeing more and more insurance companies make moves to cut out agents. It is refreshing to work with an organization like AF Group, which continues to support the agency channel while still recognizing the need for digital change and process improvement.”

This partnership will enhance the experience of small business owners across the country by enabling existing agent distribution channels. Small business owners can now harness the Talage technology, coupled with the experience and expertise of their local insurance agent.

“Talage offers forward-thinking technology that provides more advanced tools to enable our agent channels,” said Abel Travis, vice president of Underwriting and Innovation at AF Group. “We believe that Insurtech will bring the most value when combined with our existing agents — allowing them to reach more clients digitally, in a space largely occupied by small business customers.”

“The Insurtech industry has long debated whether incumbents or start-ups will win the day, but Talage and AF Group believe that success will fall to the companies that create the most successful partnerships,” said Kiefer.

Full roll-out of the Talage and AF Group partnership is expected later this year, with targeted launches happening in the coming weeks.

Source: Company Press Release