Symmetry Financial Group expanded its partnership with Asurea Insurance Services. (Credit: bertholdbrodersen from Pixabay.)

US-based insurance marketing firm Symmetry Financial Group has further expanded its partnership with Asurea Insurance Services by merging into a single group, dubbed Quility Insurance Holdings.

The transaction will enable more than 4,000 licensed insurance agents across the nation to unite under the new combined company Quility Insurance.

Symmetry Financial Group co-founder Casey Watkins said: “Symmetry and Asurea have worked in alignment with each other since our company’s inception. There is great synergy between the organizations and within there lies an immense opportunity for us to leverage each other’s strengths in the market.

“Asurea brings an incredible team of proven professionals, from the agents in the field to those in the corporate office. It’s a win-win for everyone involved, including our agents and the clients we serve.”

Asurea offers customised life insurance products, and turnkey career opportunities

Independent insurance agents from both Symmetry and Asurea will continue to represent their respective companies, and provide clients with the latest insurance products.

Both Symmetry and Asurea are said to provide personalised coverage options from a variety of top-rated insurance carriers.

The companies will offer products including a full suite of life insurance solutions, along with Debt Free Life, a turnkey programme that eliminates debt in nine years or less without any additional expenses to the client.

Established in 1991, Asurea Insurance Services is engaged in offering customised life insurance products, and turnkey career opportunities for independent life insurance agents. The company is supported by partnerships with more than 80 insurance carriers.

Asurea Insurance Services product solutions head Mike Hansen said: “For the last decade, we have been fortunate to work alongside Symmetry Financial Group with a mutual focus on protecting America’s families, as Asurea has done for the last 28 years.

“Both companies share similar values of positively impacting the lives of our clients and providing simple solutions to the complex problems faced by clients.

“Symmetry Financial Group’s expertise in recruiting new talent combined with Asurea’s strength in training and development generates a leap in value for our clients, agents, and stakeholders.”