Effective June 1, 2020, Lockton Affinity will be the new program administrator for the Swiss Re's Lawyer Professional Liability Insurance in Tennessee

Image: Swiss Re’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. (Credit: Swiss Re/Leonardo Finotti.)

This program offers a comprehensive Professional Liability product for lawyers through Swiss Re with best-in-class program administration from Lockton Affinity.

By combining Lockton Affinity’s knowledge in creating tailored insurance programs and Swiss Re’s experience in the LPL sector, attorneys in Tennessee have access to a leading Professional Liability Insurance program.

Key benefits of the Swiss Re and Lockton Affinity Lawyer Insurance Program include:

Experienced in-house claims team staffed with licensed attorneys

Free CLE credits available for policyholders

Automatic renewals available for firms that qualify

Free, unlimited extended reporting periods available for retiring attorneys within a covered firm

Tennessee attorneys will also have access to CyberLock Lawyer, a cyber risk insurance policy designed specifically to protect lawyers and firms from the growing threat of cyber risks, such as confidentiality and privacy breaches, computer system disruptions, hackers, fraudulent funds transfers, malware, extortion and ransomware.

The CyberLock Lawyer policy has no sublimits of coverage, making it the most complete coverage available to lawyers. It also works in tandem with Lockton Affinity Lawyer’s Professional Liability Insurance, matching the prior acts date to bridge any gaps in coverage.

Source: Company Press Release