Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has opened an office in Downtown Los Angeles, located at 777 South Figueroa Street. The office will serve as the hub for the West region and strengthen the company’s commitment to the California marketplace. The locally-based team will focus on working with large and midsized companies in technology, construction, real estate and the public entity space through broking partners and intermediaries.

“A stronger presence in Downtown Los Angeles brings us closer to brokers and customers and gives us access to a deep talent pool,” states Ivan Gonzalez, CEO North America, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. “Our local team has served Los Angeles for more than five decades and our new office solidifies our commitment to the Southern California market.”

Jennifer Knox, Head of US West, will lead the team in Los Angeles. A Southern California resident for more than a decade, she joined Swiss Re Corporate Solutions in 2015.

“The new location presents an opportunity for increased engagement with corporations and organizations contributing to the growing Southern California economy,” states Ms. Knox. “I look forward to working with the team as we strengthen our existing customer and broker relationships and build new ones in the future.”

The Los Angeles team will offer a broad range of products and customized risk transfer solutions including Property, Executive Risks, Innovative Risk Solutions and International Programs.

