Sutton Insurance Brokers has joined Aviso Group, becoming the 11th partner in a growing national broker network.

Based in Inverell, Sutton Insurance Brokers has been in business for over 25 years, building strong and trusting relationships in the local community. The company is led by Matthew Sutton, who has been an integral part of the business from inception and Managing Director since 2010.

“Partnering with Aviso and its investment partner, Envest, is a tremendous opportunity for our brokerage,” Mr Sutton said.

“Aviso has a clear vision for the future and having their support will enable us to achieve the goals we have set for our business. We look forward to working with Aviso Group and the Envest network for many years to come.”

The Sutton partnership aligns with the Aviso Group and Envest vision to build a national network of brokers representing both regional and metro areas.

“We like investing in regional brokerages, typically these businesses have been around for a long time giving great advice and service to a loyal client base.” Envest Managing Director Greg Mullins said.

“Sutton is no different. With Matthew and his team, we have a young but experienced team who want to grow into a formidable business in the north east of country New South Wales.”

Aviso Group CEO Craig Robson said he was thrilled to have Sutton Insurance Brokers join Aviso Group.

“We are looking to grow the Group with partners that align with the Aviso culture and long term strategies. Sutton Insurance Brokers fit geographically, have a fantastic reputation, niche products and schemes that will contribute to the broader Group.”

The Aviso Group now combines 20 offices nationally, more than 200 employees, 17 principals and $265m in Gross Written Premium (GWP).

It is made up of the following insurance brokers: Aviso WA Insurance Brokers (formerly IC Frith WA), Fitzpatrick & Co Insurance Brokers (VIC), Eagle Insurance Brokers (NSW), Acumen Insurance Brokers (NSW), Aviso TAS Insurance Brokers (TAS), Allsafe Insurance Brokers (QLD), Insurance Aid General Brokers (QLD), Aviso Qsure Insurance Brokers (QLD), Western Insurance Brokers (VIC), Aviso Allpoints Insurance & Risk Advisory (NSW) and now Sutton Insurance Brokers. (NSW).

