The new system enables purchase of insurance policies from home in order to reduce the risk of COVID - 19 infection

Sun Life Hong Kong chief marketing and digital officer Haymans Fung. (Credit: Sun Life Hong Kong Limited.)

Sun Life Hong Kong, a subsidiary of Canadian insurance company Sun Life Financial, has launched a new digital sales system for insurance products to support reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

The new system has been launched to support Hong Kong Insurance Authority’s implementation of temporary facilitative measures.

The measures allow the sale of eligible insurance products through non-face-to-face methods to reduce the risk of virus infection.

With the new system, customers can buy designated insurance products anytime, anywhere in Hong Kong, side by side remotely with support from its advisors, until the end of June.

Sun Life Hong Kong chief marketing and digital officer Haymans Fung said: “Although COVID-19 has changed our daily routines, we should not lose our focus on what matters most in the long run. It could be comprehensive health protection for family members, a comfortable life in retirement, or protecting loved ones against unexpected events.

“That is why we developed this new digital sales system to enable our clients to purchase insurance for themselves and their family members from the comfort of their couch.”

New digital sales system does not require any software installation

As per Sun Life Hong Kong, the new digital sales system has been designed to be easy-to-use and secure, where clients do not need to set up any account or install any software. They only need to log onto the system through a unique URL generated by the system for one-time use only.

The company’s sales system can be accessed through any desktop, laptop or any mobile device as long as it is connected to the internet. A newly introduced credit card payment gateway allows customers to pay the premium online, with ease.

An electronic signature function included in the system enables clients to sign on the screen digitally.

With the eContract function on the My Sun Life HK app, the system also allows clients to receive and acknowledge their policy contract upon its issuance.

Fung continued saying: “At Sun Life, we put clients at the centre of everything we do. Powered by the latest technologies, the entire purchase process is simple and client-centric.

“We will continue to deliver exceptional client experiences and hope to bring more products onto the digital sales system to create greater value to our clients.”