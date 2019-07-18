SSQ Insurance has partnered with nesto.ca, a young company with innovative technology allowing for mortgage transactions to be entirely completed online.

Image: SSQ partners with nesto.ca to offer insurance to new homeowners. Photo: Courtesy of StockSnap/Pixabay

This partnership will enable SSQ Insurance to offer its life insurance products to nesto.ca customers.

“This agreement with nesto.ca is part of our bid to adapt to the consumer preferences of our customers and offer them relevant insurance solutions at opportune times. With this partnership, we’ll be able to reach people who are in the process of shopping for a mortgage, to offer them insurance solutions for their new property,” said Éric Trudel, SSQ Insurance’s Senior Vice-President, Strategy and Product Management. The details of nesto.ca customers who have indicated their interest in receiving an offer from SSQ Insurance for insurance products will be sent to the insurer securely and confidentially.

nesto.ca is part of the Diagram family and supported by Portag3, in which SSQ Insurance invested in 2018. The insurer has already formed a partnership with a firm in the Diagram family, the Dialogue telemedicine platform.

“We are very pleased with this partnership with SSQ Insurance, which will simplify the lives of our customers by enabling them to easily meet their insurance needs during a busy time of their lives. It’s a win-win partnership for both our companies,” said Malik Yacoubi, nesto.ca’s CEO.

Source: Company Press Release